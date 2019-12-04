Calm weather and increasing sunshine will grace the rest of the week in Fredericksburg.
The clouds around this (Wednesday) morning are associated with the passage of an upper level disturbance across the Mid-Atlantic region. This feature is a weak version of what typically affects Fredericksburg area weather during the winter: an “Alberta Clipper”. The graphic illustrates these systems which are small wrinkles along the main jet stream flow that move rather quickly south and east. This particular disturbance only has enough associated energy and moisture to create a cloud band over Virginia that will move eastward later this morning and allow the sun to peek through in the 'Burg.
The core of the cooler air behind this system will remain north of Fredericksburg so that this afternoon's high temperature will reach the low 50s, right at average for this date. Winds will stir a bit by the noon hour and will level out in the 5-10 mph range. Overnight temperatures will then bottom out near freezing by dawn Thursday.
An interesting factor to note is that today’s official sunset time of 4:49 p.m. is the earliest of the annual cycle. During the middle of next week, sunsets will begin to occur later, adding 10 minutes to the afternoon daylight by the end of December. Unfortunately, sunrise times will also continue to happen later through mid-January so the mornings won’t get any brighter (nor will the overall daylight length get any longer) for a while.
Thursday looks to be a sunnier repeat of today’s conditions with blue skies and afternoon highs again in the low 50s. Winds could be a bit blustery, however, gusting over 20 mph at times. The approach of a dry cold front on Friday will usher in a few more clouds – call it “partly sunny” - but temperatures will again reach the low 50s to end the work week.
Oh, and Christmas is exactly 3 weeks from today. The number of shopping days remaining is quickly dwindling!!
