Sunshine returns for Fredericksburg’s midweek period.
The sun is back today – Wednesday – for more glorious late October weather in Fredericksburg. The cold front that swept through late yesterday afternoon is off the East Coast and high pressure has taken charge. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and calm overnight winds allowed area thermometers to plunge into the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Those cool temperatures interacted with the warmer and moister air hovering over the rivers along and east of I-95 to create river valley fog this morning (see graphic).
This afternoon, temperatures will climb to 70 degrees in and around Fredericksburg, a degree or two above the average high at this point in the month. Westerly breezes will stir the air a little as they gust up to 15 mph periodically. Temperatures will settle to near 60 degrees by sunset, dropping quickly after the sun’s heating effect disappears. Area lows Thursday morning will generally be in the low 40s but some of the cooler spots could wind up in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow will be the second “Chamber of Commerce” day in a row with a very similar temperature regime but lighter winds. Local thermometers will rise to the 70 degree mark again under sunny skies tomorrow afternoon before dropping to the low 40s overnight. Friday then looks to feature similar weather albeit with high temperatures a couple degrees cooler accompanied by a few more clouds.
With all the recent rainfall, the drought conditions have improved but the Drought Monitor weekly update won’t be available to view until tomorrow. That sounds like something to take a look at in Friday’s blogpost.
