Clouds and rain will start off the week’s weather in Fredericksburg.
After a dry interlude with a high temperature of 80 degrees Saturday the Fredericksburg area will see clouds and rain move back in today (Sunday). A stationary front moving slowly back northward along the coast has helped foster a weak low pressure center over the Tidewater region this morning. That feature along with the aforementioned front will creep further north up the Chesapeake Bay today and tonight.
That combination is already pushing showers northwestward up along the Northern Neck which will overspread the Fredericksburg vicinity this morning. There may even be a rumble of thunder to go along with the rain although nothing severe is expected today. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s today under the cloud cover with easterly breezes up to 10 mph or so.
Speaking of temperatures the graphic (courtesy Tropical Tidbits) reflects the unusual characteristics of the soggy air mass hanging overhead. The two panels show the temperature anomalies – departure from average values – across Virginia. The blue shades on the left panel indicates today’s cooler than normal daytime temperatures while the red shades on the right panel exhibit the warmer than normal temperatures expected tonight. That makes sense when considering that the clouds block much of the warming effect of the sun during the day and then prevent the day’s heat from radiating out into space during the night hours.
Monday will continue the cloudy and wet trend with the added factor of a cold front pressing in from the west. That boundary, being shoved along by an upper level trough, will bulldoze the stationary front with its accompanying moisture out of the area tomorrow night. Thus Monday will be wet again but warmer with temperatures rising into the low 80s ahead of the cold front. Again a few rumbles of thunder may occur but nothing severe is expected tomorrow.
So keep those umbrellas handy today and tomorrow until that cold front scours away the existing sogginess. Tuesday actually looks to be sunny and mild with northwesterly breezes so there is hope for those missing the bright blue skies!