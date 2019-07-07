Clouds and showers will continue through Monday in and around Fredericksburg.
The current slow moving weather pattern has parked a sauna-like airmass atop the area this weekend. The combination of weak steering winds, temperatures in the low 90s, and dew points well up into the 70s is not only uncomfortable but also brings the potential for heavy rain underneath any showers and storms that do form. As a result the National Weather Service in Sterling has a Flash Flood Watch in place this (Sunday) morning for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge mountains.
Given the potential for more heavy rain it wouldn’t be surprising for that Watch to be extended across the Piedmont later today, even perhaps for the Fredericksburg area. One parameter forecasters use to determine the heavy rain potential is precipitable water. This is the amount of liquid that would result if all the water vapor above a point on the ground condensed and fell as precipitation. Per the graphic the yellow shading represents >2 inches for eastern portions of Virginia, a very soggy value.
Fortunately a “cold” front is on its way south today which will help bulldoze that sticky air out of Fredericksburg. But that process will take a while as this boundary isn’t moving quickly and a weak low pressure is forecast to form along it tonight. That low center will drift southeast toward the Tidewater region tomorrow bringing clouds, showers, and storms to the ‘Burg.
Afternoon temperatures today will reach the upper 80s with a few peeks of sunshine while Monday will be cooler under mostly cloudy skies with area thermometers only climbing to the low 80s. Winds could be gusty tomorrow afternoon as an upper level disturbance swings through the region.
By Tuesday a drier air mass will be in place in the Fredericksburg vicinity while high temperatures top out in the upper 80s, pretty much average for the second week of July. Meanwhile the first stirrings of the Atlantic basin hurricane season are on the horizon as a disturbance has the potential for developing in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later this week. Yes, it’s that time of year in which we need to keep an eye on the tropics.
Happy Sunday!