The summer-like heat will rage on for a couple more days in Fredericksburg.
This first week of October is feeling more like “Augtober” with the heat and humidity still in place. Fredericksburg area thermometers will jump into the mid-90s this – Wednesday – afternoon as hot high pressure controls the weather across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The heat and humidity will combine to pump the heat index into the triple digit range locally so be careful outdoors, drinking plenty of fluids and taking frequent breaks in the shade.
Westerly winds today will help raise temperatures due to compressional warming. While the graphic illustrates this for high mountains (like the Alps or the Rockies), the same thing occurs east of the Appalachians when the winds are out of the west. This afternoon’s high temperature will be several degrees warmer than otherwise expected thanks to this effect.
Tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will creep southward into the Fredericksburg vicinity. The numerical forecast models are split on just how far that boundary will get before it stalls. At the moment, a best guess is that this front will settle just south of the Rappahannock river valley bringing more clouds into the picture for Thursday. The temperature gradient will be interesting, with southern sections of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties topping out in the low 90s while thermometers in the city of Fredericksburg plus Stafford and King George counties “only” rise to the upper 80s.
Despite the current one-two punch of heat and humidity, take heart: the cavalry is just over the horizon. A true autumn cold front will sweep away summer during the overnight hours tomorrow. Friday will bring a refreshing feel to the air with gusty northerly winds and afternoon temperatures 20 degrees cooler than today. And there are indications that early next week Fredericksburg could even see some decent rainfall(!).
