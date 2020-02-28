The end of the work week plus Leap Day will be chilly for Fredericksburg.
February is departing with cool and blustery weather in charge. Today – Friday – won’t be quite as windy as yesterday but gusts look to pick up later today as the first of two weak Alberta Clippers dives south and east via the jet stream (dotted black line on graphic panels). The first system (labeled #1 on both graphic panels) will usher intermittent showers into the Fredericksburg area later this morning. Winds will pick up as well, gusting to 25 mph as afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 40s (F).
Before things have time to settle down, system #2 will swing through overnight bringing more showers and even some snow flurries in and around Fredericksburg near midnight. Temperatures will plunge to the nippy lower 20s as the clouds clear out by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow – Leap Day! - will then be a sunny but much cooler day with area thermometers halting their daily rise at the low 40s with northwesterly winds gusting back up to 20 mph.
Sunday, March 1st, then marks the beginning of meteorological spring (yes, astronomical spring doesn’t arrive until near midnight March 19th). Average Fredericksburg high and low temperatures begin the month at 52 & 29 degrees respectively. Sunday’s NWS forecast for a morning low of 22 and an afternoon high temperature of 53 fit those averages pretty well. By the end of March, those average high and low temperatures will rise to 62 and 38 degrees, thus marking the month as a transitional period.
Sunday will also mark a change back to warmer conditions around Fredericksburg for much of next week. There are still chances of brief cold air invasions over the next several weeks so don’t completely stow away the warmer clothing just yet. Could some white stuff still be in the forecast before winter finally departs?
Stay tuned.
