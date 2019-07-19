This weekend will bring the worst of the heat to Fredericksburg and vicinity.
The bullseye of the current heat wave arrives today thanks to torrid high pressure centered over the North Carolina mountains. The proximity of this feature will create sinking air across the Virginia Piedmont including the Fredericksburg area. In an air mass like this two things occur: temperatures rise even further and a “cap” (i.e. a lid) prevents convection that could lead to storms and cooling rain.
Today – Friday – thermometers will soar into the triple digit range (left graphic panel) across much of the Piedmont including the Fredericksburg area, with a Heat Advisory in effect from 11:00 a.m. thru 9:00 p.m. this evening. No storms are expected and very little breeze will spring up to stir the brutal heat and humidity levels around. These conditions will repeat both Saturday and Sunday such that the National Weather Service in Sterling has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for both days.
Folks should be aware of the stress such an extended period of extreme heat levels can have on people and pets. More people die in the U.S. from heat-related causes each year than any other weather phenomenon. Keep an eye on each other and on pets and practice common sense (frequent breaks, drink LOTS of water, stay out of the direct sun as much as possible) especially while outdoors.
There is good news on the horizon as shown on the right panel of the graphic. The jet stream looks to take a dip into the eastern U.S. early next week and push a surface cold front through Fredericksburg Monday. Per the graphic the extended period then looks a bit cooler than average beginning Tuesday.
The Weather Blog will take a closer look at that in Monday’s regular post. Now it’s back to vacation mode...