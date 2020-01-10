Cloudy but warmer conditions lie ahead to begin Fredericksburg’s weekend.
A powerful storm system is taking shape across the southern Plains this (Friday) morning. A strengthening surface low pressure (red “L”) will be over Indiana by Saturday evening as shown on the graphic. This system will bring everything from heavy snow (blue shades) across the upper Midwest to severe weather (red outline) for the Gulf Coast states. The Fredericksburg vicinity will escape both extremes and wind up with just cloudy skies today and tomorrow plus some light rain overnight Saturday.
Fredericksburg area thermometers struggled to rise above the 40 degree (F) mark on Thursday as typical January chill settled across the region. Today, however, a marked warmup will begin which will last through the end of next week. Temperatures will rise from this morning’s lows in the upper 30s to a high in the mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds will dominate the skies courtesy of the moisture streaming northward ahead of the aforementioned storm system.
Overnight lows will only drop to the mid-40s by dawn tomorrow. Saturday will then again feature cloudy skies as afternoon temperatures boost into the upper 60s thanks to gusty south winds transporting moisture and warmth from the Gulf of Mexico into Fredericksburg. The very dry local air mass will need to moisten quite a bit, thus the rain looks to hold off until well after dark tomorrow.
Saturday night the cold front associated with the storm system will cross Virginia and pass through Fredericksburg just before sunrise. Precipitation amounts will be light, totaling less than a quarter-inch in area rain gauges. Timing of this front is fortuitous for the ‘Burg since an early morning passage will limit the available instability. With very strong available wind shear not far above the surface, any convection could easily drag that energy down and result in severe weather. Residents near the Chesapeake Bay and across the Tidewater will need to keep an eye on that possibility.
Following the morning cold front passage, Sunday will turn out sunny and breezy with temperatures rising to afternoon highs approaching 70(!) degrees. Most of next week will also bring above normal January warmth as the cold air remains locked away from the Fredericksburg area by the path of the jet stream.
