A stubborn wet pattern continues to push clouds and showers through Fredericksburg this weekend.
A peek at the graphic may seem a bit confusing since both panels look similar for the Mid-Atlantic. However, the left panel is the surface weather map at 8:00 a.m. today (Friday) while the right panel is the forecast surface map at 8:00 a.m. Sunday. They appear similar in our region because, well, they are. A persistent weather pattern which has a low pressure center perched atop Virginia this morning will transport the system currently located over the Great Plains states to the same location by early Sunday.
Thus Fredericksburg’s weekend forecast looks pretty similar each day with a mixture of clouds, showers and/or storms, and a bit of sunshine. Today has started out damp and overcast with some fog but the steady precipitation is on its way out. A cold front will push south through the area early this afternoon accompanied by some rumbles of thunder around 2:00 o’clock near and south of Fredericksburg (especially across Spotsylvania and Caroline counties).
Behind that boundary, the winds will swap around from southwest to northerly, remaining light with little of the recent gustiness (that’ll return later in the weekend). Sunshine will break through the clouds by late afternoon as the air dries out a bit. Since there’s not any truly cold air behind that front, Fredericksburg’s temperatures will climb into the low 70s (F) to match the late April average.
Saturday will dawn with temperatures in the mid-40s under partly sunny skies which will gradually become mostly cloudy again during the afternoon hours. Tomorrow’s chief weather attribute will be to provide a brief lull in the rain between the two systems shown on the graphic. Fredericksburg area thermometers will reach the mid-60s Saturday afternoon and the winds will turn around out of the southeast. Tomorrow evening the rain will return with more chances of thunder as that next low pressure center nears.
Sunday looks to be another damp day with some peeks of sunshine during the first half of the day. Another cold front will pass through Fredericksburg and vicinity just after the lunch hour. Behind that boundary, the winds will swap around from the west and gust over 20 mph for another breezy afternoon as temperatures top out in the upper 60s. The chance of showers will remain steady all day, however, as an upper level low associated with Sunday’s system rotates across the Mid-Atlantic.
This weekend’s rainfall will total over an inch in most local gauges so it’ll be plenty damp. The good news is that all this precipitation will help scour out the pollen from the air to help out allergy sufferers. That’s some good news...right?
