Sunny and breezy conditions will end the week in Fredericksburg.
Those who prefer gusty winds to go along with sunny skies will revel in today’s (Friday’s) forecast. Gusts which swirled over 30 mph yesterday at Shannon Airport calmed somewhat overnight but are already picking back up this morning. Sustained winds will be 15+ mph from the northwest today with gusts again nearing 30 mph. Meanwhile, temperatures will rise to afternoon highs around Fredericksburg in the mid-60s (F) amid abundant sunshine.
This breeziness is thanks to the air pressure difference between a strong low pressure swirling off Cape Cod this morning and high pressure centered over the Midwest. The former feature isn’t moving away toward the east. It will actually drop south a bit today and tonight as the overall weather pattern transitions into a less progressive phase this weekend.
The graphic shows the setup on Sunday with low pressure centered off each coast and high pressure building into the middle of the country. The jet stream flow (black line) resembles the Greek letter omega, giving rise to what meteorologists label an “Omega Block”. This pattern results in weather systems slowing down their recent frenetic pace, not racing across the nation quite as fast as during the past few weeks.
The overall effect on Fredericksburg’s weather will be to provide dry conditions for several days in a row accompanied by a gradual warmup. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature sunshine – albeit with a few more clouds than today - while the winds will lessen considerably by tomorrow. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.
Happy Friday!
