Fredericksburg will have a gloomy – but not particularly wet – beginning to the work week.
Although there are peeks of sunshine this morning, that brightness won’t last long as clouds will stream across the skies. Ahead of a cold front perched over the Appalachian Mountains this morning, gusty southerly winds are pumping Gulf of Mexico moisture into Fredericksburg and vicinity, boosting dew points into the somewhat sticky low 60s. That wind direction is also bringing warmer air northward so even though Sol (the sun) won’t show its face much today afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 80s.
The aforementioned cold front will past through the Fredericksburg area between 7 and 8 p.m. this evening, swapping winds around from the north and possibly triggering a few showers. Prospects of a much-needed soaking rain locally are dimming, however. Most of the precipitation will fall over the mountains to the west leaving the ‘Burg still in dire need of moisture to alleviate the arid conditions.
Tomorrow, three weather factors will affect conditions in Fredericksburg. First, yet another high pressure center will move over New England and set the stage for another cold air damming event. Secondly, the cold front will slow down and stall out just off the coastline. Thirdly, an upper level disturbance will zoom overhead and interact with the cold front to create a surface low pressure “wrinkle” along the boundary.
Per the graphic, that wrinkle has a small but significant chance of becoming a tropical system as it lingers off the East Coast most of this week. Its short term effect will be to reinforce the cold air damming wedge that will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures to Fredericksburg on Tuesday. Tomorrow afternoon, area thermometers will top out in the mid-60s as a few more scattered showers dot the landscape without providing much accumulation in local rain gauges.
Given the sticking power (i.e. stubbornness) of “Da Wedge,” Wednesday looks to continue the cloudy and cool conditions with a few more scattered showers. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that sunshine will return for the end of the work week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.