The heat continues for the Fredericksburg area for the foreseeable future.
A heat wave is upon us. Heat and humidity have settled over Fredericksburg with a vengeance and doesn’t look to break anytime soon. The definition of a heat wave is for two or more consecutive days of unusually hot weather for a given region. That definitely applies locally this week with high temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-90s over the next several days. Average daily highs for late June in the ‘Burg are in the upper 80s.
Today – Wednesday – will see area thermometers rise to the low 90s. The “good” news for today is that dew points look to remain in the low to mid-60s...humid, but not terribly uncomfortable. That will change tonight, however, as high pressure centered over the North Carolina mountains this morning shifts off the coast. The counterclockwise return flow around it will open up the pipeline for much stickier air to move northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
Thursday afternoon will also feature temperatures in the low 90s, but dew points will be on the rise. The addition of higher humidity to the heat will thus bring into play the heat index, which will reach the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Expect that parameter to boost into the triple digit range as the weekend approaches.
There are hints per some forecast models of storms firing over the mountains tomorrow afternoon, but the atmosphere over the Piedmont will be strongly capped. That means that any convection moving east of the Blue Ridge will quickly fall apart so don’t expect any rain to cool things off Thursday.
Speaking of storms this week is “Lightning Safety Awareness Week”. Did you know that every thunderstorm – even non-severe ones – contain lightning by definition? Lightning is always dangerous, killing an average of 49 people per year here in the U.S. while injuring hundreds more. More information about lightning plus safety tips are provided on this website.
Drink more water than usual during this heat wave, take frequent breaks from outdoor activities, and think cool thoughts!