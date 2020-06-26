The heat and humidity will be on the increase this last June weekend in Fredericksburg.
The upper level short wave trough which spawned storms yesterday afternoon and evening (see graphic for storm reports) is shuffling off the coast this – Friday – morning. Drier air behind it provided a brief respite from the humidity in and around Fredericksburg as dew points dropped from yesterday’s sticky 70s (F) into more comfortable low 60s overnight. That respite, however, will be brief since humidity will be on the increase as today progresses.
Highs this afternoon will reach the 90 degree mark on most Fredericksburg area thermometers under mostly sunny skies. With the sun angle at its highest point of the year, sunscreen usage is advised for folks outdoors today. No storms are expected this afternoon as there are no features to help boost convection. Given the increasing humidity temperatures tonight will only sink into the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day but hotter and stickier than today. Fredericksburg and vicinity will have “air you can wear” as temperatures top out in the mid-90s amid much higher humidity levels. The heat index may touch the triple digit mark tomorrow so be careful during any outdoor activities, drinking plenty of fluids and taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.
No storms are expected locally tomorrow but there could be some rough weather north of the area as an upper level impulse crossing Pennsylvania fires convection up that way. However, Sunday looks to bring back storms to the Fredericksburg area courtesy of an approaching cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Virginia under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather as a result. Temperatures Sunday will again reach the 90s before the storms arrive.
One more note about this weekend is that the much-ballyhooed Saharan Air Layer may bring some dust overhead. This isn’t anything new as African dust often reaches the eastern U.S. this time of year. It just seems to have captured more attention than usual this year.
Happy Friday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.