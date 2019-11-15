Cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies will rule the weekend for Fredericksburg.
Even though today – Friday – will be somewhat milder than the past couple of days the early onset of winter-like conditions will continue a while longer in and around Fredericksburg. The first of two successive low pressure systems is taking shape this morning off the Georgia/South Carolina coastline and is already streaming high clouds overhead the ‘Burg. There may be a few peeks of sunshine filtered through the clouds while temperatures ease into the low 50s this afternoon, which is still several degrees below average for this point in November.
However, more “winterish” air is on the way. A weak cold front will drop south into the region early Saturday morning before dissipating over central Virginia. Fredericksburg area thermometers will thus struggle to climb above the 40 degree mark tomorrow while northerly winds gust over 25 mph. Whether tomorrow brings sunshine or not (that’s debatable at the moment), it will feel more like mid-January than mid-November.
By Sunday morning, the second low pressure system will be off the Carolina coastline (see graphic). This will be stronger than the first one and looks to toss some showers into the Fredericksburg area. Rain gauges will total less than a tenth of an inch locally but closer to the Bay the Northern Neck could see a quarter-inch or so of precipitation on Sunday. Temperatures will once again top out in the low 40s under cloudy skies accompanied by a continuation of the gusty north winds.
When will the weather warm up? Late next week looks milder, but the long range outlook for the Fredericksburg area shows cooler than normal temperatures through the end of the month. That’s the pattern we’re in at the moment so keep those jackets handy.
