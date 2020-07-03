This holiday weekend will bring heat, humidity, and scattered storms to Fredericksburg.
It’s July...and it’s hot and humid. That should come as no surprise to long-time Fredericksburg area residents. What may be a bit daunting is that today – Friday - will feature afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s (F) with some thermometers in typically warmer spots touching the century mark. The top graphic panel reiterates heat safety recommendations to be kept in mind during such conditions.
The “good” news is that dew points (humidity levels) will be a teeny bit lower in and around Fredericksburg today than over the next couple of days. Sinking air from an upper level ridge of high pressure is providing the fierce heat as well as suppressing convection this afternoon. Thus thunderstorms are not expected across the region today since they need rising air to form.
Saturday – Independence Day – won’t be quite as hot with afternoon highs in the low 90s but humidity levels will be higher, bringing more oppressive outdoor conditions. Thunderstorm chances will return as the upper level ridge moves offshore and a “backdoor” cold front slides south and west from New England. The combination will yield scattered storms late in the afternoon into the evening hours which could impact some area fireworks displays.
Speaking of fireworks the bottom graphic illustrates various effects of weather conditions on those displays. Tomorrow evening will feature light winds, high humidity, and scattered thunderstorms which are all things that will affect how fireworks will appear. Another likely factor is a temperature inversion which would trap the smoke at low levels, creating poor air quality at the surface.
Sunday’s weather will mimic Saturday’s with temperatures again reaching the low 90s with sticky humidity and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather isn't expected either weekend day but any storm can bring flooding rain and – especially – dangerous lightning. Keep mind the phrase “When Lightning Roars Go Indoors” since lightning can strike literally miles away from the storm itself.
Happy Independence Day, and be safe!
