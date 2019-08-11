Pleasant conditions will end the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Feel that? Drier air has infiltrated the region and Sunday morning low temperatures reflected that. Lows of 62, 57, and 66 degrees were registered at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington respectively this morning. Several factors allowed area thermometers to plunge to an “Ahhhh...” level: lowered dew points (i.e. lower humidity) and clear skies and calm winds overnight (radiational cooling).
This afternoon Fredericksburg area temperatures will rise to the mid- and upper 80s, right at the average at this point in August. The reason for this pleasantly less humid interlude is a dip in the jet stream (white arrow on graphic) across the East Coast which replaced hot juicy air with drier and somewhat cooler air from Canada. Of course the jet stream bulging northward across the central U.S. is where a large heat dome has set up. Some of that heat will leak eastward into the ‘Burg over the next 24-48 hours as the upper air flow flattens out.
Monday will start the work week – and the school year for many – with warmer and stickier conditions. The jet stream dip will move out over the Atlantic and a surface high pressure overhead today will scoot off the coast. Southerly winds on the back side of that high pressure will pump warmer and moister air into the Fredericksburg vicinity and tomorrow's temperatures will top out in the low 90s.
Tuesday will be a day to keep an eye on as humidity continues to climb and temperatures boost into the mid-90s. An upper level disturbance will perturb the juicy air mass such that the Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe weather Tuesday over most of Virginia. Wednesday may also bring some rough weather as a surface cold front plows across the area.
So enjoy today’s bonus conditions and then buckle up for a rougher ride through the mid-week period.