Delightful weather in Fredericksburg will start the work week but it won’t last long.
Today – Monday, June 1st – brings three changes of calendar. The most obvious is a flip of the monthly page from May to June. However, two climatological switches are in play today as well. It’s the beginning of meteorological summer (vs. astronomical summer) as well as the official beginning of the Atlantic basin’s hurricane season. The graphic refers to the latter with the left panel showing the average frequency of Atlantic tropical systems with a peak in early September.
The right panel provides the average source region and track of those systems during the month of June. And right on cue the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a developing system in the Bay of Campeche near the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. This storm actually began in the eastern Pacific as Amanda and weakened as it tracked northeast across Guatemala. If it re-strengthens enough, it will become Cristobal, the third named storm of the Atlantic season.
Meanwhile back in Fredericksburg, Canadian high pressure continues to provide very pleasant weather to begin the work week. After morning lows of 53, 49, and 54 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington, this afternoon’s high temperature will top out in the mid-70s under bright sunny skies. That’s several degrees below the average high of 80 degrees for the first of June.
By tomorrow morning, the center of the high pressure will have migrated south and east off the Carolina coastline. The clockwise flow of air around that feature will allow the return of warmer and more humid air from the southwest. Tuesday’s high temperature in the Fredericksburg vicinity will creep back into the low to mid-80s under partly sunny skies instead of the full sunshine in evidence today.
Wednesday then looks to usher in an introduction to mid-summer conditions as area thermometers soar into the mid-90s during the afternoon accompanied by higher humidity. So enjoy the outdoors today and Tuesday as much as possible!
