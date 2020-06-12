The end of the calendar week will feature gorgeous weather in Fredericksburg.
Ahhh...feel that lower humidity? The pesky cold front which refused to budge most of yesterday finally pushed east of the Fredericksburg area just after midnight last night. This – Friday – morning dew point readings are 10-12 degrees lower than they were Thursday morning as cooler and drier Canadian air finally made its way into the region.
Thus today will be sunny and a few degrees warmer than average with highs in the upper 80s (F) in and around Fredericksburg. However with the tropical stickiness gone it will feel much nicer with gentle northerly breezes stirring the air. Meanwhile a reinforcing cold front will drop south today, moving through the ‘Burg late tonight. That boundary will bring more dry air and clear skies which will help area thermometers drop into the low 60s by dawn Saturday.
Tomorrow then looks to qualify as a “Chamber of Commerce” June weekend day with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s. It’ll definitely be a day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Keep in mind that the sun angle is just about as high as it gets during the year so it would be wise to slather the sunscreen on exposed skin.
Then – unfortunately - conditions will go downhill on Sunday with clouds, showers, and temperatures in the mid-70s. In fact the weather will be less than desirable for much of next week. Typically the culprit for a period of yuckiness this time of year is a cold air damming scenario. Not so this time as it’ll be yet another upper level cutoff low pressure which will settle in for an extended visit across the Mid-Atlantic.
The graphic shows the Weather Prediction Center’s outlook for next week’s weather hazards with heavy rain centered over Virginia. How much rain and where it will fall is still up for grabs as the forecast models try to get a handle on where that upper level low will track and how strong it will remain. Suffice it to say that today and tomorrow would be a good time to get those outdoor chores done!
