A warm end to the work week will be followed by a cooler weekend for Fredericksburg.
Low pressure tracking northeast across the Great Lakes region is dragging both a warm and a cold front with it. Several numerical forecast models had the former feature lifting north of Fredericksburg by dawn today – Friday – but that hasn’t happened as of this writing. As a result I’m a bit suspicious of forecasts that have high temperatures reaching the upper 70s (F) this afternoon. Still, I suspect area thermometers will top out at or just above the 70 degree mark for a warm end to the work week.
Skies will turn partly sunny after the cold front crosses through Fredericksburg during lunchtime. Winds will swap from this morning’s southwest direction to more westerly, gusting over 20 mph at times. During late afternoon the winds will gradually shift around more from the northwest as the cooler air behind the boundary finally begins to filter into the region.
Clouds will roll back in overnight and Saturday looks to bring mostly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s, more typical of March readings. Winds will be from the north but will be much lighter than today's gusts. By early evening a chance of rain will creep back into the forecast and last through the morning hours Sunday. Rain amounts won’t add up to much, totaling less than a tenth of inch in the Fredericksburg vicinity.
After today’s 70s temperatures Sunday may come as a bit of a shock to the system, with most locales struggling to reach the 50 degree mark under cloudy skies for the first half of the day. Cold air damming will be back in control, complete with northeasterly winds. A strong high pressure centered over New England will force chilly air southward along the coastal plains east of the mountains. The good news is that sunshine will brighten things a bit later around the 'Burg Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile the statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. In keeping with the severe weather awareness theme the posted graphic illustrates the difference between a Watch and a Warning. To borrow an analogy from the kitchen a Watch means the ingredients for the cake (i.e. severe weather) are all laid out on the counter, ready to be mixed. A Warning means the cake has been baked (i.e. severe weather is approaching) and it’s coming out of the oven. Heeding warnings by taking shelter saves lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.