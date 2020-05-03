Warm temperatures accompanied by showers and storms will dominate Fredericksburg’s Sunday.
The first Sunday of May 2020 will feature a brush with the low 80s (F) for the Fredericksburg area. The downside for today will be skies which will cloud over and bring a couple rounds of precipitation. This morning’s dampness is from a weak upper level disturbance crossing northern Virginia which is fostering showers along and ahead of it. As I write this precipitation is already wetting the ground in northwestern Stafford county.
This first round looks to exit Fredericksburg and vicinity between noon and 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, with the cloud cover thinning behind it enough to permit some sunshine to filter through. But then a cold front will edge its way closer during the late afternoon hours, setting off another round of showers along with some strong to severe thunderstorms which will arrive near sunset. The left graphic panel indicates the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe weather today.
Along with the possible severe weather the two rounds of precipitation may bring some local flooding issues as well. The right graphic panel shows the Fredericksburg area under a small (5-10%) but real chance of flash flooding today. Remember to stay weather aware today and this evening, keeping weather warning sources (local TV/radio, NOAA weather radios, smartphone apps, etc) close at hand.
Fortunately by dawn tomorrow the cold front will have pushed well south of Fredericksburg with much nicer conditions behind it. Thus Monday looks to be sunny and very early-May-like with afternoon temperatures climbing to the low 70s. Northwesterly breezes will keep that spring feeling around, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow.
Enjoy the warmth today and Monday since the rest of this week looks to be cool by May standards. In fact, per longer range outlooks the entire first half of this month will be cooler than average. The “merry month of May” may require keeping those jackets in the front of the closet instead of pushed to the back!
