The weather will be pleasant for Veterans Day but then the Arctic takes over in Fredericksburg.
This Monday morning an Arctic cold front is plowing its way across the Midwest as it heads this way. The boundary is pretty easy to pick out on the left graphic panel as the cold air – dark blue shades – abuts the warmer air – red shades – ahead of it. Fredericksburg and vicinity will remain firmly in the warmer air today with sunshine filtering through high clouds and temperatures which will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon.
Tonight, however, those pleasant outdoor conditions will evaporate as the boundary approaches. The official high temperature for Tuesday will occur just after midnight and rain will arrive during the wee hours tomorrow morning. The cold front itself will cross the I-95 corridor around 6:00 a.m. after which temperatures will nose-dive into the mid-30s by lunchtime. (If that favorite smartphone weather app mentions a high temperature in the mid-50s for Tuesday just know that will occur while most folks are sound asleep. Bundle up before heading outdoors in the morning.)
The rain looks to briefly change to snow during the late morning hours before the precipitation ends but little or no accumulation is expected. The right graphic panel shows Fredericksburg with only a 31% chance of seeing more than 0.1 inch of the white stuff on the ground. Those aren’t good odds for snow lovers! And to add to the “shiver factor” the wind will swap around from the northwest behind the cold front and quickly begin gusting over 20 mph, pushing wind chills into the upper 20s in many spots.
Wednesday will then be very chilly as the core of the Arctic air settles in over Fredericksburg. Hump Day this week would qualify as a colder-than-normal January day so for mid-November it’ll feel downright frigid. Another reinforcing shot of cold air late Thursday will then keep temperatures through the weekend cooler than average.
So head outdoors and enjoy today’s last hurrah for mild weather this week!
