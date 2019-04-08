The work week in Fredericksburg will start out warm and muggy with perhaps a few strong thunderstorms.
Gusty southwesterly breezes ahead of an approaching cold front will help boost today’s – Monday’s – high temperature into the low 80s. Given that Fredericksburg’s average highs for early April are in the mid-60s today will be much warmer than normal. Mugginess will also be in force today as area dew points surge above the 60 degree mark. That will help out dry skin and alleviate dangers from wildfires, but since we’re just leaving behind the arid winter air it’ll feel pretty sticky today.
That warmth and moisture combined with the approaching boundary spells out ripe conditions for precipitation later today. Showers and even strong to severe thunderstorms are possible around Fredericksburg from mid-afternoon onward so folks should remain weather aware and have at least two methods of receiving weather warnings (local radio/TV, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, etc.). If a warning is issued for your location, enact sheltering plans immediately...don’t wait!
The graphic shows the surface weather map at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Today’s front (#1) is off the coast but will still be near enough to keep showers around tonight into the early morning hours. Front #2, located over the Ohio valley at the time of the graphic, will pass through Fredericksburg and vicinity Tuesday evening. That event could create popup showers and a couple of thunderstorms (non-severe) tomorrow afternoon. Even so, much of Tuesday will be sunny with a high temperature again in the low 80s.
The air mass behind this second boundary isn’t really cold so both Wednesday and Thursday will feature high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s, i.e. back to typical April conditions. Spring is being its transitional self this year as summer’s heat tries to intrude into winter’s retreat northward. Remember that saying about April showers...?