Midweek heralds the beginning of a warm and showery period in Fredericksburg.
Let’s see...low clouds, easterly winds, and patchy drizzle this – Wednesday – morning. That all adds up to yet another cold air damming wedge draped across the Fredericksburg area. A “back door” front slipped west of the ‘Burg around 7 o’clock last evening and is “wedged” (pun intended) firmly over the region north of I-64.
Forecast models almost always have trouble handling the erosion and departure of these stubborn fronts and today is no different. Fully a half-dozen models are predicting the boundary to slip north of Fredericksburg this afternoon, allowing skies to clear and temperatures to soar into the mid-80s. However, several short-term models are suggesting that boundary will stall basically over the Rappahannock River basin. That seems to mirror the thinking of the Weather Prediction Center shown on the graphic (the ‘Burg is at the black star).
With that in mind the wedge will only slowly erode today. High temperatures will vary significantly across the Fredericksburg area with southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties likely reaching the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies by early afternoon. Meanwhile vicinities along and north of the Rappahannock will hold onto clouds later into the afternoon with thermometers topping out in the upper 70s.
Overnight temperatures will remain in the mid-60s as plenty of humidity will stick around after the boundary finally pushes northward out of the Fredericksburg vicinity. Thursday will then bring mostly sunny skies with temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees as Gulf of Mexico heat and humidity take charge. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. At the moment nothing severe is anticipated but it’s always wise to keep abreast of local weather conditions.
Precipitation chances will continue to increase Friday through Sunday as May’s weather pattern continues the progressive action that April exhibited.