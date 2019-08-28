Temperatures in Fredericksburg will creep upward as the Labor Day weekend approaches.
This work week began with high temperatures struggling to reach the 80 degree mark in the Fredericksburg vicinity thanks to the latest version of a cold air damming wedge. That stubborn feature is slowly departing the area this Wednesday morning and as a result temperatures and dew points (i.e. humidity levels) are on the rise. However even though temperatures will increase, the humidity will drop, minimizing the discomfort level as the week comes to an end.
Per the satellite image (see graphic), a cold front is crossing West Virginia as I write this. That boundary will bring drier air tonight after it passes through Fredericksburg later this afternoon. But, as is often the case when air masses change over, the price to pay will be showers and some thunderstorms anytime after 4:00 p.m. today. No severe weather is in the forecast, but a couple of storms could be accompanied by strong wind gusts along with always dangerous lightning.
High temperatures both today and Thursday will top out in the mid-80s, but the difference between the two days will be most noticeable in the humidity level. Today will be sticky while tomorrow will be much more comfortable as dew points drop from today’s 70s down to the mid-50s on Thursday. There will be brief peeks of sunshine today, but Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with light northwesterly winds.
Temperatures will slowly climb in and around Fredericksburg as the weekend approaches with Friday topping out at or near 90 degrees again. However, the drier air will keep it from feeling anywhere near as miserable as last week's sauna-like conditions. A quick peek at Saturday and Sunday reveals sunny and dry weather with highs in the upper 80s and relatively comfortable humidity.
Denoted at the very bottom of the satellite image is Tropical Storm Erin which looks to stay well off the coast as it passes by Virginia. Rough surf at the beaches will be the only impact for the East Coast from this storm. Further south, Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves from the eastern Caribbean toward the Florida/Georgia coastline late this holiday weekend. Folks with travel plans to the Southeast should keep a wary eye on that forecast.