Sunshine and warmth Monday will give way to more clouds and cooler conditions the rest of the week.
Sunday evening’s storms arrived after a daily high temperature of 83, 81, and 83 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. One stronger storm swept through the area just north of Fredericksburg, dowsing Stafford Regional Airport with close to 2 inches of rain. That cell continued southeast through the Dahlgren area with reports of downed tree limbs as shown on the graphic.
Today – Monday – Fredericksburg’s weather is much nicer behind the cold front which created last night’s storminess. Skies will remain sunny and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s accompanied by a gusty northwest wind. Enjoy the warmth as the 70s and 80s will vanish for the next ten days or so as yet another stubborn upper level trough re-establishes itself across the Eastern U.S.
The leading edge of that transition back to cooler conditions is taking shape across the Plains states. A developing low pressure center over the Texas panhandle this morning will march eastward today, ushering in high clouds over Fredericksburg and vicinity this evening. Rain will move back into the area late Tuesday morning with temperatures tomorrow maxing out in the chilly upper 50s.
Wednesday looks to be a rainy day with more below-average temperatures in and around Fredericksburg. Local thermometer readings will only top out in the low 60s, a good ten degrees below early May averages. The air mass will be cool enough such that some of the West Virginia mountains could see raindrops turning into snowflakes(!) on Hump Day.
Even though today will be warm, folks should keep those jackets toward the front of the closet as they may feel good the rest of this week. Oh, and "May the Fourth" be with you today and enjoy Cinco de Mayo tomorrow!
