A reasonably dry week lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
After the past couple soggy weeks with multi-day rain events the upcoming stretch looks to be mostly dry. Tuesday will be the lone exception this week but precipitation amounts will be on the low side in and around Fredericksburg. However temperatures will still be on a roller-coaster ride as the jet stream wobbles around.
Those temperature swings are reflected on the graphic which shows the change over the past 24 hours from Saturday morning to this (Sunday) morning. Yesterday’s chilly start in the teens around the Fredericksburg area contrasts with today’s milder readings near the freezing mark. The difference is illustrated by the red shades across the region. Meanwhile the next cold air outbreak is outlined by the blue shades heading south from Canada into the central U.S.
Skies today could be characterized as partly cloudy as high thin clouds filter the available sunshine. Those cirrus clouds are courtesy of the core of the jet stream which is directly overhead the area today. That rapid air flow is transporting moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere from both the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico source regions into our area. Meanwhile at the surface Fredericksburg and vicinity will stay dry with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 50s.
Monday will look much the same as today with partly cloudy skies again and similar temperatures. The cold front associated with the leading edge of the colder air (blue shades on the graphic) will then push south of Fredericksburg tomorrow evening, stalling out across North Carolina on Tuesday. The result will be another cold air damming setup with cool air at the surface being overrun by warm moist air climbing over the wedge. That spells clouds and light rain for Tuesday.
But that’s it for precipitation. The latter half of this week will be cooler and drier with at least some amount of sunshine each day. Happy Sunday!
