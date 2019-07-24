The heat wave has broken and pleasant weather is in store for Fredericksburg.
Drier and somewhat cooler air out of Canada has replaced the hot steamy mess that was in place last weekend across the Fredericksburg area. Dew points this Wednesday morning dropped into the mid-60s, a good ten degrees lower than during the recent onslaught of oppressive humidity. Along with that drier air, temperatures also sagged lower for a refreshing start to “Hump Day”.
The driving force behind this change is shown on the water vapor satellite view in the graphic. A large dip in the jet stream (thick white line) is steering dry air (yellow shading) southward across much of the eastern half of the nation. Note that the yellow shade is just reaching the I-95 corridor at the time of this snapshot as the dry air is taking its time pushing into Fredericksburg.
Also note the small upper level low (red “L”) located over northeastern Ohio. This feature will track eastward today but it will be close enough to trigger some isolated afternoon showers that could dampen the ground in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Not much rain will fall and not many areas will even see precipitation from this. Accompanied by a northerly breeze local temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-80s, a couple of degrees below late July averages.
Thursday's weather looks even better with no showers expected. The drier air will filter further east overnight and tomorrow morning’s temperatures will drop to the low 60s with a few typically cooler spots likely seeing the upper 50s(!). Afternoon thermometer readings look to register highs once again in the mid-80s for another comfortable day.
The near-term forecast hints at reasonable temperatures so another heat wave isn’t expected. It will be warmer and even hot as the weekend approaches with temperatures climbing back to and slightly above average. However, the dew points – and thus humidity levels – look to remain at more bearable levels for this time of year.
Happy Wednesday!