Fredericksburg’s second weekend of December is starting out wet and gloomy but will end up sunny.
Rain has overspread the Fredericksburg area this Friday morning. A deep trough in the jet stream and a low pressure center scooting up the East Coast are both pushing moisture overtop a thin layer of cold air at the surface, setting up yet another cold air damming wedge. The result is a cold rain in and around the ‘Burg. However the freezing line (purple dotted line on graphic) isn’t very far west of I-95.
The colder surface temperatures just west of the Fredericksburg vicinity is causing freezing rain nearer the Blue Ridge mountains. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that covers most Virginia counties bordering the mountains and further west. Folks who need to travel in that direction should take note and check road conditions before heading out.
As today progresses, temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid-40s in and around Fredericksburg. Light breezes will continue out of the north and east as “Da Wedge” holds on across the region. Rain will be steady most of today and tonight with area gauges recording at least a half-inch of liquid.
Saturday will be cloudy and damp again but temperatures will rise into the low 50s during the afternoon as southwesterly winds finally usher in warmer air at the surface. The steady rain will taper off to showers after lunch, adding perhaps another quarter-inch to the total precipitation from this system.
A complex of low pressure centers will continue moving northward Saturday night and by Sunday morning a cold front will push through Fredericksburg. Sunshine will then enter the picture and help dry things out a bit to end the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday look to top out in the low 50s with westerly breezes. Unfortunately, this sunny interlude will be brief as yet another storm system will begin affecting the area Sunday evening.
Happy Friday!
