March may have gone out like a lamb but April is proving to be a bit wilder in Fredericksburg.
As I write this Monday morning, the Fredericksburg area is perched on the northern edge of an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center. A pre-frontal squall line advancing across Virginia prompted the SPC to issue a Tornado Watch through noon today along and south of I-64. This line has fostered a number of Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings early this morning with most of the activity now (at 8:30 a.m.) along and east of I-95.
Shannon Airport has recorded over 1.5 inches of rain since midnight along with some gusty breezes. Unfortunately, those winds will only become gustier as the day progresses. The NWS office in Sterling has issued a Wind Advisory in effect through 6:00 p.m. today with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Coupled with the soaking rains these winds may well uproot and topple trees today, creating the potential for blocked streets, downed power lines, and damage to structures.
And, unfortunately, the storms may not be done for the day so no one should let down their guard yet. The cold front associated with a powerful low pressure center moving through the Great Lakes region will pass through Fredericksburg near the noon hour today. Given the juicy air still in place that boundary could fire more storms which could become strong or severe early this afternoon.
Temperatures which began today around Fredericksburg in the mid-60s (F) will top out in the upper 70s this afternoon after the cold front blasts through. Sunshine will return but the very strong winds will keep the outdoors relatively unpleasant today. With cooler air rushing in, those temperatures will drop to the mid-40s overnight and then only reach 60 degrees for Tuesday's highs. Winds will be much lighter tomorrow, however, with at least partly sunny skies.
On Tuesday, another “wrinkle” will form along the southern extent of today’s cold front and move northeast, bringing more showers tomorrow night but no storms to Fredericksburg and vicinity. Wednesday morning (see graphic) will thus begin the day damp and cooler...but much tamer than today’s wild weather!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.