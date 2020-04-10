The wind will howl today but subside for Saturday and pick back up on Sunday.
Spring is a transitional season which means rapid weather changes accompanied by windy conditions and somewhat wild temperature swings. This weekend will be a perfect example starting with winds today – Friday – gusting over 30 mph and temperatures only climbing into the mid-50s (F) in and around Fredericksburg. The blustery winds are due to the tight air pressure gradient between a strong low pressure center over New England (#1 “L” on graphic) and high pressure located over the middle of the nation.
Tonight that first low center will move north and east, relaxing the pressure gradient and allowing the winds to gradually ease off for tomorrow. Saturday looks to be sunny and warmer for the Fredericksburg vicinity with temperatures climbing from the mid-30s at dawn into the low 60s during the afternoon hours. Winds will be much more reasonable, puffing along out of the west at less than 10 mph. Very dry air (yellow shade on graphic) will be present both days so the National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement about the danger of wildfires especially during today’s windy conditions.
Then, Easter Sunday arrives with another weather transition. Per the graphic the low centered over southern California (#2 “L”) this morning will get swept up in the subtropical jet stream – black line – and zoom north and east across the country. The combination of a strong upper level system and abundant moisture looks to usher in a period of heavy rain and a potential severe weather outbreak across the Gulf Coast and southeastern states.
Fredericksburg lies on the northern edge of that area of concern so Sunday will remain partly sunny with highs in the 70s accompanied by gusty southerly winds pumping moisture into the region. However, Sunday evening into Monday could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms into the ‘Burg so keep that in mind for the end of the weekend. We’ll talk more about that in Sunday’s Weather Blog post.
