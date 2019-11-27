The wind will be the story both today and Thanksgiving Day for the Fredericksburg area.
This – Wednesday – morning’s showers are courtesy of a strong low pressure system crossing the Great Lakes region as I write this. A warm front has already forged north of the Fredericksburg area as evidenced by the current southerly wind direction. Area rain gauges will register only a tenth of an inch or so before the spigot shuts off between 11:00 o’clock and noon. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s this afternoon with sunshine breaking out during the early afternoon hours.
Wind speeds will increase quite a bit around Fredericksburg after the lunch hour with sustained winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. The graphic is a snapshot of one numerical model’s prediction at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon with pink and purple shading indicating gusts over 30 mph. West of the Blue Ridge mountains winds will gust to 50-60 mph today and tonight so folks traveling in that direction should be wary of both difficult driving conditions and possible power outages from downed trees.
The cold front associated with the aforementioned low pressure will cross the I-95 corridor around 7:00 p.m. this evening. That boundary will swap the breezes around from the west and northwest with no lessening of intensity. Winds will continue to gust over 30 mph through Thanksgiving Day before slowly diminishing tomorrow night.
Amid Thursday’s windiness Fredericksburg and vicinity will be sunny and cooler with highs barely reaching the 50 degree mark. Friday will then feature continued sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low 50s but by then the winds will have calmed to more reasonable levels. Early morning “Black Friday” shoppers will need to bundle up as morning lows will drop to the mid-30s.
Over the weekend another powerful storm system will approach the region, bringing clouds, rain, and chilly temperatures to Fredericksburg. Forecast models are still indicating that any wintry precipitation will remain north and west of the ‘Burg but folks that do travel in those directions for the holiday may face slippery roads as they head home.
Happy Thanksgiving!
