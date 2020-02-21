Another brief taste of winter’s chill will end Fredericksburg’s work week.
The much ballyhooed storm which titillated Virginia snow lovers is now offshore, depositing small amounts of white stuff pretty much where it was expected. So far the highest accumulations I’ve found are in the 4-5 inch range south of I-64 and east of I-95. This was a difficult forecast as the slate of numerical models were in disagreement until very near the snow’s initiation. It was another case of needing to pay attention to forecasts from official local sources (NWS, local media) vs. the overeager claims of some folks who jump on one juicy model forecast map and publish it on social media.
This – Friday – morning started out much cooler in Fredericksburg. Dawn temperatures around the area sank to 25, 24, and 20 degrees (F) at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington respectively. The very dry conditions (dew points in the single digits) indicate the Arctic origin of this air mass. This afternoon’s highs will struggle to reach the 40 degree mark, a full ten degrees below the average reading for this date. Wind chills will be a factor today as well with northerly breezes gusting to 15+ mph.
The satellite image (see graphic) shows very clear skies this morning. Snow is visible on the ridge tops of West Virginia and Pennsylvania while a cloud streamer is evident over the Chesapeake Bay. The dry air moving parallel to the warmer water surface picks up moisture and eventually forms clouds which can often produce snow flurries across the Tidewater area.
The weekend will provide a quick warmup in Fredericksburg courtesy of sunny skies and southerly winds as the dry air and high pressure hang around. Both Saturday and Sunday will see area thermometers start out in the teens to low 20s before boosting into the mid-50s during the afternoon. Wind speeds will be light both days, giving rise to a much warmer feeling outdoors than during a typical February weekend.
Enjoy!
