CORRECTION

Regularly scheduled tours at Poplar Forest are $18 adults general admission; $16 seniors ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens ages 12-18; $6 youth ages 6-11; and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Admission fees for private tours: $25 adults ages 18 and older; $14 youth ages 6-17; and children under age 6 are free. The prices were incorrect in Thursday’s Weekender section.

It is the policy of The Free Lance–Star to correct factual errors in a timely fashion. We welcome your calls at 374-5400.

