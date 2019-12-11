Area families can experience awe-inspiring holiday light displays this season just an hour’s drive to our north or south. While both the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offer exciting and engaging features throughout the year during the daytime, these holiday events give visitors a rare opportunity to explore their offerings in the enchanting hours after sundown.
GardenFest of Lights
The staff of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and 300 volunteers have invested their time, talents and energy in a yearlong effort to create the dazzling featured light displays of this year’s theme “Magic in the Air,” a celebration of things that fly with forms created from a million twinkling lights.
“In addition to the natural things that fly through the air, such as butterflies, fireflies and birds, there are also fanciful things that take flight, such as dragons and unicorns, as well as man-made things that fly, such as hot air balloons and spaceships,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “Our GardenFest of Lights this year even includes a figure of an astronaut and a lunar lander, and you may even catch site of some flying pigs!”
In addition to the fascinating light displays, the garden’s holiday features include two train displays that may inspire tales of yesteryear’s Christmases from parents and grandparents. The TowneBank Holiday Train in the Kelly Education Center chugs through a village landscape, which includes a miniature airport and even a little UFO, while the Conservatory train display is surrounded by botanical features. The Library, likewise has been decorated with botanical elements, and its Christmas tree is adorned with dried flowers from the gardens, tied with colored ribbons that denote the season in which they bloomed. Reflecting the “Magic in the Air” theme, the library’s offerings include stories of flying books and winged machines and tales of how flight has been inspired by nature.
Families can gather around a warming fire and roast marshmallows for s’mores from kits that are available for purchase. While young visitors always delight in the Children’s Garden, with its Tree House that overlooks the scenes below, the site has a special sparkle for the holidays with light displays. Its kids-size cottage has been transformed to a scene from “The Wizard of Oz,” and will be part of a treasured memory for one young couple who were recently engaged there.
Special activities and performances will be offered every evening of the week. Merry Mondays features story-times in the Library, entertainment by handbell choirs, and a visit from Santa. Carolers will sing in the garden on Tuesdays, and Wednesdays will have a take-home craft for kids. On Thursdays, acoustic music performances will be held in the library. Even our four-legged friends can get into the holiday spirit on Jan. 2, which has been designated as GardenFest for Fidos. Dogs who are leashed and people-friendly are invited to join the fun.
Tickets can be reserved online, and visitors can also purchase special Snowflake Holiday Specs Fun Glasses, which turn the light displays into glowing snowflake images.
In addition, an afternoon celebration of the arrival of 2020 will be held Dec. 31 from 2-5 p.m. with the Garden’s New Year’s Eve Family Frolic. There will be plenty of opportunities for photo-ops, and guests can add their wishes for the year to the garden’s “wishing chain,” and create their own New Year’s party hat. They can also join what has become the tradition of “rolling in the new year” by rolling down the hill next to the Rose Garden—led by the Ululating Mummies band.
“The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers a space and creates an experience where families can enjoy special times and make treasured memories,” said Monroe. “There’s a very intimate community feel to all we do.”
ZooLights
For many area families, ZooLights, an enchanting display of illuminated animal figures at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, has become an annual holiday tradition. Now celebrating its 13th year, the exhibit is bigger than ever and offers fascinating new features that will delight thousands of visitors of all ages.
A longstanding favorite is the display of sparkling outlines of the zoo’s beloved animals comprising more than 500,000 lights, which will be positioned along the main walkway, transforming the site to a winter wonderland. Adding to the excitement this year, a new feature will be 25 life-like, colorfully glowing “lantern” sculptures. Created by artisans and artists in China, the figures highlight 11 different species, including zebras, monkeys and pandas, as well as an elephant whose head bobs, and a lizard with its darting tongue.
An additional innovative feature this season is an immersive, illuminated outdoor art installation, “Entre Les Rangs.” The hill adjacent to the zoo’s lion and tiger exhibit has been turned into a virtual glowing field of wheat through which visitors are invited to walk. And the ZooLights’ Laser Light Show is back again with larger-than-life animals projected on the outdoor wall of the Elephant Community Center.
As part of the Smithsonian Institution, the zoo offers free admission and there is no charge to view the magical beauty of its seasonal light displays and several ticketed activities are offered for a nominal fee. These include the Zootubes, sponsored by Geico, where visitors can hop on a tube and slide down the hill near the lion and tiger exhibits. Other rides include the Zoo Choo Choo that travels around the Kids Farm, providing exciting views of the light displays, and the Speedwell Foundation Conservation Carousel, where guests can mount one of 50 animal figures of endangered animals that the zoo has worked to conserve.
New to the holiday festivities this year, in celebration of the zoo’s famous and beloved residents, is “Pandamonium.” During the virtual reality experience, guests don headsets and are transported into the pandas’ habitat, where they can get up-close and personal with Bei Bei and Bao Bao and their parents. (Last month, the zoo bid farewell to Bei Bei, who traveled to his new home in China; his sister Bao Bao left in 2017.) More details, including ticket prices and select days and times of the viewings, are available on the zoo’s website.
Families may want to make a day of their venture to D.C., visiting the animals during regular daytime hours, taking a supper break before the evening light display at the Mane Grill or with refreshments ranging from crêpes, barbecue and subs to gingerbread, kettle corn and holiday cookies that are available for purchase throughout the site.
“I hope that families will have a wonderful time together. It’s great to spend holiday time together when we put down our screens, get some fresh air outdoors, and experience the wonder of the lights,” said spokesperson Annalisa Meyer.
