Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will present a special program on Saturday to recognize Armed Forces Day. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the National Park Service will join with Bugles Across America at Fredericksburg National Cemetery, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Park Historian Peter Maugle will discuss the correlations between Civil War soldiers and modern servicemen and servicewomen. The program concludes with Garret Lewis from Bugles Across America playing Taps at 11 a.m. For more information, call 540/693-3200 or visit nps.gov/frsp.