810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Portholes,” works by longtime Fredericksburg-area artist and educator Cathy Herndon. Through April 28. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Dimensional Expressions–Juried Exhibition.” Through April 29. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Simply Spring,” photography and digital paintings by David and Jane Ernst; fiber work by Lauren Jacobs; and jewelry by Tyler Kulenguski. Through May 6. Meet the Artists reception April 14, 1-5 p.m. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Idyllic Italy,” photography by Penny Parrish. Through April 28. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Center for the Arts, Caton Merchant Family Gallery, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Fifty Shades of Green: Painting from Life,” works by NOVA Plein Air Artists. Through April 15. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave. Colonial Beach. Member works from Colonial Beach Artist’s Guild, including bird art, as part of the local Osprey Festival. Through May 4. Open for Second Friday Art Walk reception. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by regional artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk reception. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Featuring Osprey and bird art by regional artists, as part of Colonial Beach Osprey Festival. Through May 5. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Colonial Beach Museum, 128 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. New exhibit opens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as part of the local Osprey Festival. Open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. 804/214-9508; museumatcolonialbeach.com.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake, 425 William St. Community Art Series: works by Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. fccava.org.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by featured artists Dawn Whitmore and Faith Gaillot. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Photography exhibit, featuring work by Rick and Sue Henderson. Open for Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: Artist Choice. Members Gallery: works by Helen Burroughs and Joan Wiberg. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Fredericksburg Country Club, Rappahannock Room, 11031 Tidewater Trail. Featuring 25 works, including abstracts and scenes from Maine, by Bev Bley. Through April 30.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: Special Juried Regional Art Show of bird art, as part of Osprey Festival. Avian collagraphs by guest artist Bonnie Murray, plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. Through April 7. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-6007.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “Feast for the Eyes,” annual exhibition of art about food. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists on March 1. David Johnson is featured artist. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “Hollywood Leathernecks: Movie Posters Inspired by Marines” offers glimpse into how Marines have been portrayed in American movies from the 1920s to today. Combat Gallery: “A World at War The Marine Corps and U.S. Navy in World War I,” works by numerous artists that feature depictions of WWI in various mediums. Through April. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Second annual “Art for Park” Art Show, benefiting the Fredericksburg Skate Park Project. Through April 28. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by Jane Huie and Norma Baretincic from Mattawoman Creek Art Center. Second Friday Art Walk reception from 6-9 p.m. 540/372-2066.
6 East Law Group offices, 6 E. Broad St., Richmond. “Sophia Pineda: Art Becomes Her,” a new exhibit by Fredericksburg teen Sophia Pineda, an artist with Down syndrome. Through April 30. sophiola.com.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. “The Interrupted Narrative,” featuring “photography re-imposed” by Lew Lott. Through April 19. 804/925-1011.
Tappahannock Artists Guild, historic “Old Beale” building located on the Essex Courthouse Square, Tappahannock. Works, featuring local scenery in Essex County, by 28 plein air guest artists. April 10-13. Ticketed Wet Paint Exhibition and Reception for preview and purchase April 13, 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $25, and available online at tapparts.org; at the gallery, 200 Prince St., noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; or at the door the evening of the exhibit. Ticket amount will be applied to any purchase of the paintings. Exhibit will be open to the public on April 14, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Visions By Shirl, 116 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Work by gallery artists, including paintings, gifts, jewelry, fiber art, photography and woodwork. Second Friday Art Walk reception; also open Saturday. Closed for remainder of April. Participant in the Colonial Beach Osprey Festival. 703/303-1743.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Westmoreland County Student Artwork. Through April, 10-4 p.m. (except Sundays). westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
Woodberry Forest School, Walker Fine Arts Center, Baker Gallery, located 4 miles north of Orange on Route 15. “Seasons Of and In Mind,” paintings by Linda Verdery. Through April 28. 540/672-3900.