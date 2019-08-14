Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Fire and Ice = Hydrants and Cones,” abstractions and photographs by David Lovegrove. Through Sept. 1. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. All-Member Show. Through Sept. 2. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Imaginings in Wood and Graphics,” digital illustrations by Nancy Cahill and wooden boxes by Jon Kaufman. Through Sept. 2. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Back to Basics: A Behind the Scenes View of the Process of Creation,” Through Sept. 1. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Caton Merchant Family Gallery, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Resilience and Rebirth,” works by Martin Cervantez. Through Aug. 31. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. 3-D collage work by featured artist Joan Powell. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by Dawn DeCourcey, who will show her unique concept of “alphabetography,” and photography and paintings by Wayne Butler. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by regional artists Becky Hubbard (acrylics, watercolors and other surprises) and Patricia Murray (acrylic art). 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice.” Members Gallery: works by Jennifer Galvin and Toni Scott. Through August. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “A Taste of Trinidad,” works by Andrea Clement celebrating the beaches, cuisine and music of Trinidad and Tobago; and water-themed art by Alliance members in support of the Chamber of Commerce’s Water Fest. Through Sept. 8. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “Fredericksburg Plein Air Exhibition, A Regional Art Show.” Through Sept. 1. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. “Geometric Sandbox,” Sept. 27 to Nov. 15. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Kandra Orr. Through Nov. 1. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You,” with life-size wood-carved war dogs, paintings from the collections of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard as well as “war dog”-related artifacts. Through September. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. “Remixed 7,” community art exhibition featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. “Barnscapes,” photography by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild member Dawn Whitmore.540/372-2066.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Lobby Gallery, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg. Oils and pastels by impressionist painter Carol Iglesias. Through Sept. 23. 540/786-4455; caroliglesias.com.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. Mary Lloyd exhibit in honor of Konstantina Konstantinov. 804/925-1011.
UUFF Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Road. “A Tale of Two Sisters,” works by Amanda Carter and Kay Portmess. Through September.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Photography by teaching duo of Cyndie Smith, who photographs the rural abandonment of the Northern Neck; and Rebecca Beale, who is inspired by the beauty in nature. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan