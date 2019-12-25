Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. All Members Holiday Exhibit. Through Dec. 29. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Holidays 2019—All Member Show.” Through Dec. 29. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Art of the Season.” Through Jan. 6. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Deck the Walls,” an all-member exhibit featuring creations in a wide array of mediums and techniques, including hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, and paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed-media, and welded sculptures. Through Dec. 29. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. Johnny Johnson’s Water Media Workshop, featuring works by 40 artists. Opening reception Jan. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. On display through February. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St. Annual art show by Colonial Beach High School student artists. 804/224-8145.
Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” poster exhibition provided by the Smithsonian. Through January. 540/825-8691.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Oil paintings by Marcia Chaves, featuring beach and river scenes as well as work featuring other Virginia locations. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Small Wonders,” all-media national juried exhibit. Through January. Members Gallery: Members’ Holiday Show. Through December. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Spotlight Exhibition: “Study,” on loan from The National Arts Club through Jan. 5. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibits: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: Second annual Holiday Art Sale. Plus photography, pottery, jewelry and basketry, and paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “Small Works by LibertyTown Artists.” Through Dec. 29. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Marcia Chaves. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. “Close-up,” annual all-member exhibit by the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 540/372-2066.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Pkwy. New exhibit of paintings by Carol Iglesias. Through Jan. 8.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
