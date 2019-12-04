Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). First Friday reception 6-8:30 p.m. 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. All Members Holiday Exhibit. Through December. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Holidays 2019—All Member Show” Dec. 3-29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Art of the Season,” Dec. 3 to Jan. 6. Holiday Open House and Reception Dec. 14, 1-5 p.m. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Deck the Walls,” an all-member exhibit featuring creations in a wide array of mediums and techniques, including hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, and paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed-media, and welded sculptures. Dec. 2-29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
The Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “One Sketch at a Time: An Exhibit of Urban Sketchers,” featuring area artists involved in the Urban Sketchers movement. Through Dec. 9. Closing reception and artist demonstration Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St. Works by local artists. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Small Wonders,” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Members’ Holiday Show. First Friday reception 6-8:30 p.m. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Spotlight Exhibition: “Study,” on loan from The National Arts Club through Jan. 5, 2020. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibits: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Essence of the Potomac,” photography by Peter Fahrney. Plus photography, pottery, jewelry and basketry; and paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. Through Dec. 8. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 5–9 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Marcia Chaves. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. 540/372-2066.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
UMW Galleries. duPont Gallery, College Avenue at Thornton Street: “Thanks in Advance: Jason Robinson,” through Dec. 8. Ridderhof Martin Gallery, between Seacobeck and Thornton Streets on College Avenue: “Marginalized Histories of Korean Women,” through Dec. 6. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Woodberry Forest School, Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center, 4 miles north of Orange on Route 15. “Living in the Moment,” drawings and paintings by Tatiana Yavorska–Antrobius. Through Dec. 19. woodberry.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
