Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. All-member show. Through February. “March Blow-Out Sale” Show, with member artists spring cleaning their studios and exhibiting discounted items. March 3-29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Fire and Ice,” all-member show. Through March 1. “Through Our Eyes,” featuring embellished ceramic art from masks of members’ faces. In concert with the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. March 3–29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “The Beauty of Wood,” photography and digital paintings by David and Jane Ernst, and wooden boxes by Jon Kaufman. Through March 2. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Tea Time,” works of by porcelain painter Midge Amos. Through March 1. “Passages,” paintings by Scott DeHaven celebrating athletes, entertainers and trailblazers who embodied the spirit of an era of “The Greats.” March 2-29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. “Another Destiny,” featuring works by the Fredericksburg Plein Air Artists during their travels. Through March. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “It’s Complicated,” mixed-media works by Yemonja Smalls. Through March 27. Artist talk 6-7 p.m. March 6; book reading and signing 2-4 p.m. March 14. center-for-the-arts.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. “Johnny Johnson’s Water Media Workshop,” featuring works by 40 artists. Through February. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Through February. 202/271-6050.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “All Photography.” Members Gallery: Works by Kathy Noel and Van Anderson. Through February. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works of prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter Gari Melchers. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibits: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. “Ebbie Hynson’s 100th Birthday Celebration,” featuring 50 works by the Colonial Beach artist, through March 3. The Artists’ Alliance: seasonally themed work by members as well as the regular displays of member art, encompassing painting, photography, encaustic, glass, basketry, jewelry and pottery. Plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “Borrowed From Our Children, A National Juried Exhibition.” Through February. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Marcia Chaves. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Red Dragon Brewery, 1419 Princess Anne St. “The City As My Witness,” paintings by Caroline Q. Murphy. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. March 5. 540/371-8100.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild, 200 Prince St. “Vita Nova,” featuring works by Kon Kons, and artists and teachers at Saint Margaret’s School in Tappahannock. Dedicated to the memory of Konstantina Konstantinov, who died in fall 2018. Opening reception Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m. On display through April 11.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Circle. Works by Fredericksburg artists Ginny Martinez, Kathy Paz Craddock and Kay Roscoe, who create collages, compositions of materials and objects pasted over a surface. Through February. “Art of Protest: Protesting from the side of love,” featuring works by Holly Cole, Carlos Moore and Bill Johnson-Miles. March 1 to April 26. Opening reception March 1, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
UMW Galleries. duPont Gallery, College Avenue at Thornton Street: “Origins: UMW Ceramics Faculty and Alumni,” featuring ceramics created by 14 faculty and alumni artists from the past 50 years. Through March 29. Ridderhof Martin Gallery, between Seacobeck and Thornton Streets on College Avenue: “Julien Binford (1908-1977): A Legacy of Inspiration & Enterprise,” honoring the late Mary Washington art professor. Through March 15. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.
UMW HCC Convergence Gallery. “James Farmer: In His Own Words, 1920-1999,” exhibit honoring James Farmer’s legacy through his impactful speeches, lectures and quotes. Through March 15. 540/654-1752.
Woodberry Forest School, Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center, 4 miles north of Orange on Route 15. “in context,” paintings by Madeleine Rhondeau–Rhodes. Through March 7. woodberry.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
