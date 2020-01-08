Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Resolutions,” all-member show celebrating the new year. Through Feb. 2. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Art Nouveau for the New Year.” Through Feb. 3. Reception and demonstration Jan. 18, from 2-5 p.m. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Celebrate 2020,” all-member exhibit featuring creations in a spectrum of media, including hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, metal sculpture, images on porcelain, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, porcelain paintings and paintings in oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed-media. Through Feb. 2. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. “Artist’s Choice” exhibit. Through January. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Camera Eyes: On Poetry,” featuring local published poet and photographer JoAnn Lord Koff. Jan. 15 to Feb. 5. Meet the poet reception Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m., with poetry recitation at 6:45 p.m. (snow date: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m.) “Off the Wall,” 16th annual high school art competition. Through Jan. 14. center-for-the-arts.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St. “Johnny Johnson’s Water Media Workshop,” featuring works by 40 artists. Through February. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Through February. 202/271-6050.
Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” poster exhibition, provided by the Smithsonian. Through January. 540/825-8691.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Small Wonders,” all-media national juried exhibit. Members Gallery: works by Eric Brito. Through January. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Spotlight Exhibition: “Study,” on loan from The National Arts Club through Jan. 5. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibits: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: seasonally themed work by members as well as the regular displays of member art, encompassing painting, photography, encaustic, glass, basketry, jewelry and pottery. Plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. LibertyTown Student Show. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Marcia Chaves. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Sunken Well Tavern, 720 Littlepage St. “Human Resources,” works by Michael Broadway exploring human rights, equality, inclusivity and freedom. Jan. 9 to Feb. 11. Opening reception Jan. 9, 6-9 p.m.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild, 200 Prince St. “Whispers of Shadow and Light- Images from a Romantic Abroad,” selected works by historian and photographer Sherry Hardin Turille. Jan. 10 to Feb. 23. Artist’s reception 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Circle. Works by Fredericksburg artists Ginny Martinez, Kathy Paz Craddock and Kay Roscoe, who create collages, compositions of materials and objects pasted over a surface. Through February.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Woodberry Forest School, Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center, 4 miles north of Orange on Route 15. “in context,” paintings by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes. Jan. 6 to March 7. Reception Jan. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with gallery talk by the artist at 7 p.m. woodberry.org.
