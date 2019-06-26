Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “From Life,” all-new oil portraits by Chris O’Kelley. Through June 30. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “A Marbled Menagerie” by Lynette Reed, whose works showcase her talents in paint, fiber, books and marble. Through July 1. “Lisa Gillen’s Glass Gardens,” July 2-30. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Hot Diana, Cool Copper,” Diana Series paintings by Roger Frey and copper work by Anne Jordan. July 2 to Aug. 5. Artists reception July 6, 1-5 p.m. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “The Roots of our Love,” an array of fused-glass creations by Lisa Gillen. Through June 30. “Ocean: Pattern and Light,” ceramics, oil and acrylic paintings that capture nautical and marine images by Megan Crockett. July 1-28. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Caton Merchant Family Gallery, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Array of Light: Art from the Center’s Instructors.” Through June 28. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Paintings by Connie Canby. Through July 3. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Photography by Kate Guy in June. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Paintings by Trish Everhart. Through July 8. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Ronald Walton: The Artist.” Members Gallery: works by Vickie Varela and Taylor Cullar. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Fredericksburg Visitors Center, 706 Caroline St. “Focus on Travel,” art and photography by Sue and Rick Henderson. Through June 30. 540/371-0094.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Useful Once More,” works by encaustic artist Renee Nelson; an array of painting, photography, pottery, jewelry and basketry by AA members; and wood furniture by guest artist John Barber. Paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor will also be on display. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “Cell(phone),” a national juried show featuring photographs exclusively taken and edited with cellphones. Through June 30. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. “Paintings of Paradise,” a series of impressionistic landscape paintings by Lee Nixon. Through July 26. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Kandra Orr. Through Nov. 1. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You,” with life-size wood-carved war dogs, paintings from the collections of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard as well as “war dog”-related artifacts. Through September. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Paintings by Maryland artist Nancy Owens. Through July 3. 540/372-2066.
Red Dragon Brewery, 1419 Princess Anne St. Works by Scott DeHaven. July 3, 6-9 p.m. All proceeds from the sales will be donated to support the efforts of Tree Fredericksburg.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Lobby Gallery, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg. Works by impressionist painter Carol Iglesias. Featuring 21 oils and pastels and consisting many of the artist’s favorite paintings. Through July 22. 540/786-4455; caroliglesias.com.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. “Everything is Alive,” large acrylic paintings and colorful “rescued” wooden chairs by Karen Kagey of Lewisetta. Through July 14. 804/925-1011.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression,” mixed media works by local artists. Through June 30. 540/310-4001.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Photography by teaching duo of Cyndie Smith, who photographs the rural abandonment of the Northern Neck; and Rebecca Beale, who is inspired by the beauty in nature. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Road, Lorton. “Paper-Paint-Imagination,” works by Katharine Owens, and Group Show. Through June 30. 703/584-2900; workhousearts.org.