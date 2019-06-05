Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). First Friday reception 6-8:30 p.m. 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “From Life,” all-new oil portraits by Chris O’Kelley. Through June 30. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “A Marbled Menagerie” by Lynette Reed, whose works showcase her talents in paint, fiber, books and marble. Through July 1. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “The Roots of our Love,” an array of fused-glass creations by Lisa Gillen. Through June 30. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Caton Merchant Family Gallery, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Array of Light: Art from the Center’s Instructors,” through June 28. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave. Colonial Beach. New works from Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Through June 7. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Works by Sharon Bailey Morris. Includes paintings, T-shirts and shells with her trademark Chubby Chicks theme. Through June 7. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Photography by Kate Guy in June. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. “Adventures in Light,” oils by illustrator and fine artist Clinton Helms; and 3-D work by mixed media artist Joyce Reid utilizing recycled and repurposed items, including glass, shells, stones and found treasures. Through June 7. 757/435-5578.
Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Fredericksburg Photography Show, June 6-9. Free. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Photography Club with support from Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. 540/498-0620; fbgphotoclub.com.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Ronald Walton: The Artist.” Members Gallery: works by Vickie Varela and Taylor Cullar. First Friday reception 6–8:30 p.m. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Left Behind,” paintings by Vicki Marckel. Plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 5–9 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. “Paintings of Paradise,” a series of impressionistic landscape paintings by Lee Nixon. Through July 26. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: David Johnson. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You,” with life-size wood-carved war dogs, paintings from the collections of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard as well as “war dog”-related artifacts. Through September. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 5-9 p.m. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Colorful acrylic paintings with a Caribbean vibe by Andrea Clement, who has roots in the Caribbean. Through June 7. 540/372-2066.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. “Everything is Alive,” large acrylic paintings and colorful “rescued” wooden chairs by Karen Kagey of Lewisetta. Through July 14. 804/925-1011.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Works by Cathy Wilson and her students. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan