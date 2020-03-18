Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St., is closed through March 30. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St., will be open intermittently for the next two weeks. “Through Our Eyes,” featuring embellished ceramic art from masks of members’ faces. In concert with the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. Before you go, call Christine at 305/815-9847 or 540/899-6319. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Spring’s Palette,” paintings and ribbon embroidery by Tatiana Harr and salt-fired pottery by Marianne Cordyack. Through April 6. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St., is closed until the end of March. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. “Another Destiny,” featuring works by the Fredericksburg Plein Air Artists during their travels. Through March. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.