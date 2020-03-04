Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). First Friday reception 6-8:30 p.m. 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “March Blow-Out Sale” Show, with member artists spring cleaning their studios and exhibiting discounted items. Through March 29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Through Our Eyes,” featuring embellished ceramic art from masks of members’ faces. In concert with the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. Through March 29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Spring’s Palette,” paintings and ribbon embroidery by Tatiana Harr and salt-fired pottery by Marianne Cordyack. Through April 6. Meet the Artists reception March 21, 1-5 p.m. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Passages,” paintings by Scott DeHaven celebrating athletes, entertainers and trailblazers who embodied the spirit of an era of “The Greats.” Through March 29. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. Works by artist Kim Richards in her new studio, and photographer Josh Stansfield on the walls. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m.; Canal Quarter Coffee will be open late. “Another Destiny,” featuring works by the Fredericksburg Plein Air Artists during their travels. Through March. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “It’s Complicated,” mixed-media works by Yemonja Smalls. Through March 27. Artist talk 6-7 p.m. March 6; book reading and signing 2-4 p.m. March 14. center-for-the-arts.org.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by local poet and fiber artist Elizabeth Spragins. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m.; the artist will present a spinning wheel demonstration of her artistic process, and will have poetry books available for purchase and signing. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Faces.” Members Gallery: Works by Charlotte Richards. Through March. First Friday reception 6-8:30 p.m. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works of prominent portraitist and American Impressionist painter Gari Melchers. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibits: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: seasonally themed work by members as well as the regular displays of member art, encompassing painting, photography, encaustic, glass, basketry, jewelry and pottery. Plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 5–9 p.m. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Suzi Bevan. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Red Dragon Brewery, 1419 Princess Anne St. “The City As My Witness,” paintings by Caroline Q. Murphy. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. March 5. 540/371-8100.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
The Tappahannock Artists’ Guild, 200 Prince St. “Vita Nova,” featuring works by Kon Kons, and artists and teachers at Saint Margaret’s School in Tappahannock. Dedicated to the memory of Konstantina Konstantinov, who died in fall 2018. Through April 11.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Circle. Works by Fredericksburg artists Ginny Martinez, Kathy Paz Craddock and Kay Roscoe, who create collages, compositions of materials and objects pasted over a surface. Through February. “Art of Protest: Protesting from the side of love,” featuring works by Holly Cole, Carlos Moore and Bill Johnson-Miles. Through April 26.
UMW Galleries. duPont Gallery, College Avenue at Thornton Street: “Origins: UMW Ceramics Faculty and Alumni,” featuring ceramics created by 14 faculty and alumni artists from the past 50 years. Through March 29. Ridderhof Martin Gallery, between Seacobeck and Thornton Streets on College Avenue: “Julien Binford (1908-1977): A Legacy of Inspiration & Enterprise,” honoring the late Mary Washington art professor. Through March 15. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.
UMW HCC Convergence Gallery. “James Farmer: In His Own Words, 1920-1999,” exhibit honoring James Farmer’s legacy through his impactful speeches, lectures and quotes. Through March 15. 540/654-1752.
Woodberry Forest School, Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center, 4 miles north of Orange on Route 15. “in context,” paintings by Madeleine Rhondeau–Rhodes. Through March 7. woodberry.org.
