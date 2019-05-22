Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Monarchs and More,” monarch watercolors and other drawings and paintings by Carolyn Cameron. Through June 2. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Plum Peachy—Works by Joe Wilkinson,” local and exotic woodworks inspired from nature’s creations. Through June 3. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by Rachel Hicks and Rita & Rae Rose. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “DC—24 Hours Project,” a collection of images by Medina Roberts. Through June 2. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Caton Merchant Family Gallery, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Array of Light: Art from the Center’s Instructors,” through June 28. Reception May 25, 6-8 p.m. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd. “Chaotic Caldera: A Visual Abstraction of Yellowstone National Park,” photographs by Rachael Carroll. Through May 31. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave. Colonial Beach. New works from Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Through June 7. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by regional artists. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Works by Sharon Bailey Morris. Includes paintings, T-shirts and shells with her trademark Chubby Chicks theme. Through June 7. 804/224-8145.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake, 425 William St. Community Art Series: works by Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. fccava.org.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by featured artists: photographer Theresa Rasmussen and jewelry artist Dwyn Lacey. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. “Adventures in Light,” oils by illustrator and fine artist Clinton Helms; and 3-D work by mixed media artist Joyce Reid utilizing recycled and repurposed items, including glass, shells, stones and found treasures. Through June 7. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Urban, Suburban, and Rural.” Members Gallery: works by Paul Tebo. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Left Behind,” paintings by Vicki Marckel. Plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. LibertyTown Patrons’ Show: 11th annual Fundraiser Show. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Works by David Robatin. Through May 24. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: David Johnson. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Exhibit includes photos, postcards, paintings and memorabilia of the garden from past to present. Admission to the exhibit will be included with house museum tour. Weekends in May. Admission fee. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You,” with life-size wood-carved war dogs, paintings from the collections of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard as well as “war dog”-related artifacts. Through September. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. “The Art of Recovery,” sponsored by Kenmore Club, which honors the role creativity plays in mental wellness. Through May 27. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Colorful acrylic paintings with a Caribbean vibe by Andrea Clement, who has roots in the Caribbean. Through June 7. 540/372-2066.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. Student Art Show, featuring works by students in Essex County: Tappahannock Elementary, Essex Intermediate, Essex High, St. Margaret’s, Aylett Country Day, Tappahannock Junior Academy and Light of the World Academy. Through May 26. 804/925-1011.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Works by Cathy Wilson and her students. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan