810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Monarchs and More,” monarch watercolors and other drawings and paintings by Carolyn Cameron. Through June 2. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Plum Peachy—Works by Joe Wilkinson,” local and exotic woodworks inspired from nature’s creations. Through June 3. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “DC—24 Hours Project,” a collection of images by Medina Roberts. Through June 2. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Caton Merchant Family Gallery, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “Array of Light: Art from the Center’s Instructors,” May 15 to June 28. Reception May 25, 6-8 p.m. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd. “Chaotic Caldera: A Visual Abstraction of Yellowstone National Park,” photographs by Rachael Carroll. Through May 31. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave. Colonial Beach. New works from Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m., with live music and snacks provided by Pampered Chef. Through June 7. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by regional artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception from 6-9 p.m. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Works by Sharon Bailey Morris. Includes paintings, T shirts and shells with her trademark Chubby Chicks theme. Second Friday Art Walk reception from 6-9 p.m. Through June 7. 804/224-8145.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake, 425 William St. Community Art Series: works by Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. fccava.org.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by featured artists: photographer Theresa Rasmussen and jewelry artist Dwyn Lacey. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. “Adventures in Light,” oils by illustrator and fine artist Clinton Helms; and 3-D work by mixed media artist Joyce Reid utilizing recycled and repurposed items, including glass, shells, stones and found treasures. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. Through June 7. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Urban, Suburban, and Rural.” Members Gallery: works by Paul Tebo. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Left Behind,” paintings by Vicki Marckel. Plus paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-6007.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. LibertyTown Patrons’ Show: 11th annual Fundraiser Show with drawing on May 17. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Works by David Robatin. Through May 24. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: David Johnson. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Exhibit includes photos, postcards, paintings and memorabilia of the garden from past to present. Admission to the exhibit will be included with house museum tour. Weekends in May. Admission fee. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You,” May 18 to September. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. “The Art of Recovery,” sponsored by Kenmore Club, which honors the role creativity plays in mental wellness. Through May 27. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Colorful acrylic paintings with a Caribbean vibe by Andrea Clement, who has roots in the Caribbean. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. Through June 7. 540/372-2066.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. Student Art Show, featuring works by students in Essex County. Through May 26. Artists reception May 19 at 2 p.m. 804/925-1011.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Works by Cathy Wilson and her students. May 15, 5-7 p.m. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.