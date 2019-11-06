Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Critters,” Ed King’s latest collection of oil paintings and clay sculptures devoted to his love of animals. Through Dec. 1. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Save the Barnacle!” works by Christine Lush–Rodriguez. Through Dec. 2. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Shifting of the Seasons,” oil paintings by Cierra Brown, mixed media by Lauren Jacobs, watercolors by Mary Rose Janya and jewelry by Tyler Kulenguski. Through Dec. 2. Meet the artists reception Nov. 10, 1-4 p.m. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Changing Seasons and Times,” paintings by Beverley Coates. Through November. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
The Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “One Sketch at a Time: An Exhibit of Urban Sketchers,” featuring area artists involved in the Urban Sketchers movement. Through Dec. 9. Closing reception and artist demonstration Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St. Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. “City Limits,” photography by G. Sean Walker, Josh Stansfield and Wes Stone. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Force of Nature.” Members Gallery: works by Rebecca Carpenter. Through November. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Spotlight Exhibition: “Study,’” on loan from The National Arts Club through Jan. 5, 2020. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibits: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Essence of the Potomac,” photography by Peter Fahrney. Plus photography, pottery, jewelry and basketry; and paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. Through Dec. 8. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “6x6x6” annual exhibit. Through Dec. 1. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. “Geometric Sandbox.” Through Nov. 15. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Marcia Chaves. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 540/372-2066.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Lobby Gallery, 95 Riverside Parkway. Oils and pastels by impressionist painter Carol Iglesias. Through Nov. 17. 540/786-4455; caroliglesias.com.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. “Discovering Art, A Collection of Creative Works By Creative Teachers.” Through Nov. 24. 804/925-1011.
UMW Galleries. duPont Gallery, College Avenue at Thornton Street: “Thanks in Advance: Jason Robinson,” through Dec. 8. Ridderhof Martin Gallery, between Seacobeck and Thornton Streets on College Avenue: “Marginalized Histories of Korean Women,” through Dec. 6. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.
UUFF Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Road. “Nature’s Still Voice,” featuring guest artists Christine Long, James Hinz, Marsha Chaves, and Nancy Wing. Through Nov. 25.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Works by Kelly Stitzer, Jackie Kaiser. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
Woodberry Forest School, Baker Gallery, Walker Fine Arts Center, 4 miles north of Orange on Route 15. “Living in the Moment,” drawings and paintings by Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius. Through Dec. 19. Reception Nov. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m., with gallery talk at 7 p.m. woodberry.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.