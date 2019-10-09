Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Eye Candy,” works by jewelry artist Sandra Kennelly. Through Oct. 27. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Stitch,” works by Elizabeth Woodford. Through Oct. 28. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Can’t Get Any Wilder,” photography by Gerry Gantt and oil and acrylic paintings by Steve Myles and fused glass by David & Dale Barnes. Artists reception Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m. Through Nov. 4. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “Home and Away…A Fine Art Journey There and Back Again,” paintings by Lynn Abbott. Through Oct. 27. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
The Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. “One Sketch at a Time: An Exhibit of Urban Sketchers,” featuring area artists involved in the Urban Sketchers movement. Nov. 6 to Dec. 9. Closing reception and artist demo Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. 703/330-2787; center-for-the-arts.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Fredericksburg. “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History,” traveling exhibition honoring seven distinguished African American leaders, including former Fredericksburg mayor Lawrence Davies. Through Oct. 30. Reception in honor of Lawrence Davies, Oct. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. View 2019’s honorees at edu.lva.virginia.gov/strong-men-women-in-virginia-history
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Photography by Jeanne Jackson. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: Works by Susan Tilt and Tarver Harris. Members Gallery: works by Dawn Whitmore. Through October. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Permanent exhibitis: “Presidents Room,” “Black History Room,” “Paleo and Native Americans Room” and “Hall of Agriculture and Transportation.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “The Beach and a Bit Beyond,” oil paintings by featured artist Nancy Brittle. Plus photography, pottery, jewelry and basketry; and paintings and decorative minerals by Carl and Joyce Thor. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “ORANGE, a National Juried Exhibition.” Through Oct. 27. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. “Geometric Sandbox.” Through Nov. 15. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Kandra Orr. Through Nov. 1. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 540/372-2066.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. “Wider Horizons,” photography by local author and artist Sarah Collins Honenberger from her travels throughout the world. Through Oct. 13. 804/925-1011.
UMW Galleries. duPont Gallery, College Avenue at Thornton Street: “Thanks in Advance: Jason Robinson,” through Dec. 8. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.
UUFF Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Road. “Nature’s Still Voice,” featuring guest artists Christine Long, James Hinz, Marsha Chaves, and Nancy Wing. Through Nov. 25. Workshop: “Drawing and Painting—An Easier Way,” with Christine Long. Oct. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $35. To register, call/text 540/287-7230.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Works by Kelly Stitzer and Jackie Kaiser. Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
—Compiled by Gail Choochan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.