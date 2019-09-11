Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
810 Weekend Gallery, 810 Caroline St. New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
Art First Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “LIFE,” new art by Sophia Constantine and Wayne Russell. Sept. 29. 540/371-7107; artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery, 922 Caroline St. “Botanical Curiosities,” works by Andrea Finch. Through Sept. 30. 540/899-6319; artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Artists’ Undertaking Gallery, 309 Mill St., Occoquan. “Autumn Venue,” salt-fired stoneware by Marianne Cordyack and oil Paintings by Maria Martin. Meet the Artists reception Sept. 14, 1-5 p.m. Through Oct. 7. 703/494-0584; artistsundertaking.com.
Atrium Gallery Art Studio, 526–2 Wolfe St. Works by Nancie Harris. Acrylic and watercolor paintings, Chinese embroidery, turquoise jewelry and cigar boxes. 540/538-6072.
Backdoor Gallery, 819 Caroline St. Works by local artists. 540/371-3900; backdoorgallery.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St. “What a Wonderful World! Celebrating Creation and the People of Our Precious Planet,” works by Collette Caprara. Through Sept. 29. 540/368-0560; brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Coldwell Banker Elite, 233 N. Irving Ave., Colonial Beach. New works, including photography, paintings and jewelry, by members of the Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m., with live music. 202/271-6050.
Colonial Beach Brewery, 215C Washington St., Colonial Beach. Works by local artists. Open for Second Friday Art Walk. 540/538-1443.
Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, 106 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach. Works by artist and painter Eric Nelson will be featured. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-8145.
Darbytown Art Studio, 241 Charles St. Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Dockside Realty, 104 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by Dave Johnson (pen and ink on rice pape)r; and Gallery Two: Micki Costello (pen and ink, watercolor, oils and pastels). Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 757/435-5578.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. Frederick Gallery: “Geometrics.” Members Gallery: works by Marcia Chaves and Jeff Saylor. Through September. 540/373-5646; fccava.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Rotating works by early-20th-century artist Gari Melchers. Included with museum admission. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.
James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. “American Silk Mills in Orange, Virginia, 1929-1988.” 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. New exhibit: “James Monroe: the Library of a President,” include books owned by James Monroe, as well as those obtained by the museum that are contemporary editions of works known to be in his personal collection. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, 100 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. The Artists’ Alliance: “Autumn Greetings,” works focusing on flowers and scenes of our region by Beverley Coates. Plus photography, pottery, jewelry and basketry. Through October 6. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 804/224-6007.
The John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. “They Has A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County.” 540/582-7583; jjwmuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. “The Artist’s Grab Bag, A Crazy Idea for Local Artists ...” Through Sept. 29. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Louisa Arts Center, Purcell Art Gallery, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. “Geometric Sandbox,” Sept. 27 to Nov. 15. louisaarts.org.
Mary Washington Hospital, hallway gallery on first floor. New paintings by local artists. Featured artist: Kandra Orr. Through Nov. 1. A portion of sales benefit hospital; buy works during gift shop hours.
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. “War Dogs: Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You,” with life-size wood-carved war dogs, paintings from the collections of the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard as well as “war dog”-related artifacts. Through September. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
The Old Stone Warehouse, the Famous Unknown Art Gallery, 923 Sophia St. Drawings and paintings of Florida by Jack Edlund, local artworks and historical artifacts. Call for hours. 540/207-1071.
PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St. “Remixed 7,” community art exhibition featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums. Through Sept. 28. 540/656-2215; ponshopstudio.com.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach. Works by a variety of artists from the Mattawoman Art Center in Md. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. 540/372-2066.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Lobby Gallery, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg. Oils and pastels by impressionist painter Carol Iglesias. Through Sept. 23. 540/786-4455; caroliglesias.com.
Sophia Street Studios, 1104 Sophia St. Works by local artists. 540/372-3459; sophiastreetstudios.com.
Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St. “Wider Horizons,” photography by local author and artist Sarah Collins Honenberger from her travels throughout the world. Through Oct. 13. 804/925-1011.
UUFF Art Gallery, 25 Chalice Road. “A Tale of Two Sisters,” works by Amanda Carter and Kay Portmess. Through September.
Wegner Gallery, 520 Wolfe St. Paintings by brothers Steven and Stewart Wegner. 540/373-5662; worksbywegner.com.
Westmoreland County Museum, 43 Court Square, Montross. Pop N Art: quilts of Pam Walsh, Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m. westmorelandcountymuseum.org.
